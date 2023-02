Local

IFD: Man crashes truck into east side apartment building

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A collapse rescue team was called to the city’s east side after a man crashed his truck into an apartment building, firefighters say.

The Indianapolis Fire Department says it happened at the Line Lofts Apartments located at 1145 East Washington Street.

Firefighters say the damage did not cause for evacuation or displacement. Firefighters did not confirm the condition of the man involved in the crash.

No additional details were provided.