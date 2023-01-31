Local

IFD: Woman, dog die in east side house fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman and her dog died in a house fire Tuesday morning on the city’s east side, the Indianapolis Fire Department said.

Firefighters were called to the 1200 block of North Irvington Avenue just after 6 a.m. That’s a residential area near the intersection of 10th Street and Ritter Avenue next to Community East Hospital.

When firefighters arrived, they found a woman trapped in the home. She was rescued from the home and taken to a local hospital in critical condition, where she died just before 7 a.m.

IFD says the woman’s dog did not survive the fire.

Fire investigators are looking into what caused the fire.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine how and why the woman died and share her name after her family is notified.