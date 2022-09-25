Local

IMPD: 1 dies from early Sunday morning crash

(WISH Photo)
by: Alexis Mitchell
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A fatal crash has killed a person Sunday, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At 2:50 a.m., a vehicle was traveling westbound on 38th Street and Michigan Road when they lost control of their vehicle and struck the center medium and then veered into a tree, police said.

According to police, the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators responded and believe speed played a large factor in this incident, according to IMPD.

No further information has been provided at this time.

