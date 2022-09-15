Local

IMPD: 4 suspects connected to standoff on city’s east side

IMPD patrol cars at the scene of a standoff involving multiple suspects on the east side of Indianapolis on September 15, 2022. (WISH Photo/Nate Gulde)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Multiple suspects were detained Thursday morning after a police standoff in the area of 34th Street and Arlington Avenue, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The standoff was the result of a situation that began at around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, when officers found a person shot at 21st Street and Arlington Avenue.

IMPD says detectives believed evidence related to the shooting was located inside a business in the 6000 block of Massachusetts Avenue. That’s where Mass Ave. intersects with Arlington Avenue and 34th Street.

Shortly before midnight Wednesday, members of the IMPD SWAT approached the building to serve a search warrant. As the SWAT team walked up to the front door, someone fired several shots at officers, IMPD said in a statement.

Police set up a perimeter around the building and determined that at least one person was barricaded inside.

After more shots were fired at officers, a man exited the building and was detained, according to IMPD.

At around 6:30 a.m., officers saw several people laying on the floor inside the building.

“Out of concern (that) those individuals were injured, officers entered the building. A total of three individuals were inside,” IMPD said.

A man and woman left the building on their own, IMPD says, and a second man had to be carried outside by officers and was later taken to a hospital for evaluation.

No officers fired their weapons during the standoff and no officers or uninvolved citizens were injured.

Detectives are “confident” that the person or persons responsible for shooting at officers are in custody, according to IMPD.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Sgt. Scott Stauffer by email or by calling 317-327-3475. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

Presence of possible meth lab

Officers who entered the building on Mass Ave. immediately noticed a “strong, unknown odor,” according to IMPD.

Believing a methamphetamine lab could be the source of the bad smell, officers requested help from the Indiana State Police Meth Suppression High Hazard Team.

The investigation was ongoing and police did not say if a drug lab was found.