IMPD: Accidental shooting sends minor to hospital

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A female minor was transported to an Indianapolis hospital after a handgun went off while someone was clearing it, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a shooting in the 3200 block of North Illinois Street just after 1 a.m. That’s an apartment building between 32nd and 33rd Streets, a few blocks east of Crown Hill Cemetery.

Officers arrived and found a young female with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital and was reported to be stable, according to police at the scene.

“A male was clearing a gun and accidentally shot a female in the foot,” reads a police report obtained by News 8.

A single 9 mm round was found beneath a window next to a bed, according to the report.

The offense listed in the police report is aggravated assault/recklessness. IMPD has not said if the male who was cleaning the gun will face any charges in the case.

News 8 has reached out to IMPD for additional information.