Indianapolis man arrested for September 2021 homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man has been arrested for the murder of a man found fatally injured near Monument Circle in September 2021, police said.

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies on Thursday arrested 39-year-old Markeiss Armstrong for the death of 34-year-old Atlas Wedlow Jr., the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

IMPD officers were dispatched to a report of a person down at 100 N. Pennsylvania Street just before 2 a.m. on Sept. 21, 2021.

Officers arrived and found Wedlow, who had been severely beaten, near an office building at Pennsylvania and Ohio Streets.

Wedlow was taken to Eskenazi Hospital. He died of his injuries on Sept. 29 and the Marion County Coroner’s Office determined his cause of death to be a homicide caused by multiple blunt force injuries.

“IMPD Homicide detectives determined this was related to an earlier assault and continued the investigation, during which they were able to identify Mr. Armstrong as the alleged suspect,” IMPD said.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office issued a warrant for Armstrong’s arrest on Dec. 21, 2022, and he was taken into custody the next day.

Armstrong, who online court records say is homeless, faces one count of murder. He was being held in the Marion County Jail without bond.

An initial hearing, to be conducted remotely, is set for Thursday.