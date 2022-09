Local

IMPD asking for help to locate 45-year-old woman

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a woman who may be in danger and in need of medical attention.

Patricia Coakley, 45, was last seen on Aug. 26 at the 300 block of South Ritter Avenue on the city’s east side.

Coakley is 4 feet 8 inches and 185 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should contact 911 or contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160.