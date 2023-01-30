Local

IMPD: Child stable after hit by vehicle on far east side

Yellow crime scene tape at a crime scene in Indianapolis, Indiana. (WISH Photo from video)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A child was taken to a hospital in stable condition after being hit by a vehicle Monday morning on the far east side of Indianapolis, police said.

Rescue workers and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a report of a child struck in the 9300 block of East 43rd Street at around 8 a.m. That’s a residential area near the intersection of 42nd Street and Post Road.

“A juvenile female was struck by a vehicle. She is in stable condition and (was) transported to Riley Hospital,” IMPD Public Information Officer Samone Burris confirmed to News 8.

Burris says the driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators.

No additional information was immediately available.