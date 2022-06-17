Local

IMPD: Death of woman found near east side intersection was homicide

Illuminated red and blue police lights atop an IMPD patrol car. (WISH Photo, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The death of a woman whose body was found near an east side intersection has been ruled a homicide, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just after 8 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to a report of a deceased person in the 4700 block of East 10th Street. That’s the intersection of 10th Street and North Bosart Avenue on the city’s near east side.

Officers arrived and found a woman’s body outside. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy Wednesday, but the results have not been released.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Jose Torres at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by e-mail.