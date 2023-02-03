Local

IMPD finds 2 dead in residential neighborhood on east side

by: Daja Stowe
Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: Indianapolis police said Friday that no foul play was suspected in the deaths of 59-year-old Steven Fields and 51-year-old Shawna Mitchem. The Marion County Coroner’s Office says the cause and manner of death are pending for both, but they likely died of drug overdoses.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man and a woman were found dead Thursday night inside a home on Indianapolis’s east side, police say.

Just after 10 p.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a death investigation in the 1300 block of North Chester Avenue. That is east of North Sherman Drive.

The circumstances of the deaths were not immediately known.

Police at the scene said they are trying to collect more information Thursday night.

No further information has been provided.

