IMPD investigating fatal crash near Woodhill Dr., South East St.

Scene of the crash near the intersection of Woodhill Drive and South East Street. (WISH Photo/TJ Whitmer)
by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a fatal crash on the city’s southeast side.

Just after 9 p.m. Saturday, IMPD officers responded to the intersection of Woodhill Drive and South East Street on a report of a crash. That is an area on the city’s southeast side. Investigators confirmed one fatality at the scene. Traffic is expected to be impacted in this area for several hours until the investigation is complete. IMPD is asking all drivers and pedestrians to seek an alternate route.

IMPD accident investigators are responding to the scene.

