IMPD: Shots fired at undercover officer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Someone fired shots at an undercover officer and his vehicle early Wednesday morning, leading to a large police presence near 38th Street and Fall Creek, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Undercover officers were in the area of 36th Street and Ralston Avenue, near Sutherland Avenue, just before 1 a.m. when someone started shooting, IMPD tells News 8.

“No officers were injured,” IMPD said in a statement. “Preliminary information suggests no officers returned fire.”

The report of shots fired prompted a large police response, with as many as 10 IMPD patrol cars on the scene at one point. Investigators also cordoned off a large area with crime scene tape and several evidence markers were visible on the ground.

IMPD declined to provide any additional information and did not identify any possible suspects.

This story is still developing and will be updated when more information becomes available.