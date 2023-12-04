Search
IMPD issues alert for 76-year-old missing 39 days

Thomas Lewis Jr. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police on Monday afternoon were seeking help to find a 76-year-old man missing for 39 days.

Thomas Lewis Jr. may need medical help. He was last seen Oct. 26 in the 400 block of North Hamilton Avenue. That’s in a near-downtown residential area located south of East Michigan Street between East Randolph Street and North Rural Street.

Lewis was described as 5 feet 7 inches and 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information was asked to call 911.

