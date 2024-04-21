IMPD: Man critically injured after hit by car on city’s west side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Saturday night on the city’s far west side.
IMPD officers responded around 9 p.m. to the 8600 block of West Morris Street, near Bridgeport Elementary School, on a report of a pedestrian struck.
Upon arrival, officers found an adult male with “significant injuries” who was transported to a local hospital in “very critical condition,” according to IMPD.
Investigators believe the man was walking along the side of the street when he was hit by a vehicle going eastbound.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators.
