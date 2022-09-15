Local

IMPD: Man’s shooting death being investigated as homicide

Police cars at the scene of a death investigation on the east side of Indianapolis on September 15, 2022. (WISH Photo/Nate Gulde)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The death of a man found by police during a welfare check Thursday morning was being investigated as a homicide, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just after 6 a.m., officers found an unresponsive man who had been shot in the 7000 block of Taos Trail.

Investigators were looking into a person’s death Thursday morning on the east side of Indianapolis. That’s near Shadeland Avenue and Washington Street, just west of I-465.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been shared by investigators.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and started an investigation.

No arrests have been made and police did not provide any suspect information.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine how and why the man died.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Brad Nuetzman by email or by calling the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475.