IMPD: Man shot, killed on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were investigating after a man was shot and killed early Wednesday morning on the city’s east side.

At around 2 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a report of a person down in the 640 block of Woods Crossing Drive. That’s a residential area off English and Mitchner Avenues between Shadeland Avenue and I-465.

Officers arrived and found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene, says IMPD. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release the man’s name once relatives have been notified.

IMPD homicide detectives responded to the scene and began an investigation.

No arrests have been made and police have not identified any possible suspects.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Stephanie Herr by calling the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by email at Stephanie.Herr2@indy.gov. Anonymous tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.