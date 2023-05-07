IMPD: Overnight shootings leave 2 injured, 1 dead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three overnight shootings in Indianapolis left one person dead and two others injured, police said.

Just after 11 p.m. Saturday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a shooting near Rockville Road and Lynhurst Drive on the city’s west side. One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

About an hour later, IMPD officers found someone fatally shot near Woodlawn and Virginia Avenues in the Fountain Square neighborhood.

A third shooting just before 1 a.m. near Guilford and Broad Ripple Avenues sent one person to the hospital in stable condition, IMPD says.

All three shootings remain under investigation. Police have not said what led to any of the shootings and no arrests have been made.