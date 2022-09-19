Local

IMPD: Pedestrian hit, killed by semi on Lafayette Road

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died Monday morning after being hit by a semitruck on the city’s near-west side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Shortly before 5 a.m. Monday, police found an injured man on the ground at the intersection of Lafayette Road and Commercial Drive near 34th Street.

He had injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle and died at the scene, according to police.

IMPD says the driver of the semitruck remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

The truck driver was taken to a hospital for a blood draw in accordance with state law.

No one has been arrested, and the police investigation was ongoing.