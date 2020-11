IMPD responds after juvenile shot on north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A juvenile has been shot on the city’s north side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of Racquet Club North Drive for a report of a person shot.

IMPD said the child was been transported to the hospital in stable condition.

The exact age of the juvenile is unknown at this time.

The events leading up to the shooting are unclear at this time.

News 8 has a crew headed to the scene.