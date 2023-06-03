Search
IMPD says goodbye to beloved K-9 officer

(Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department via Twitter)
by: Michaela Springer
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said goodbye to a beloved K-9 officer on Friday.

IMPD shared a video on Twitter, saying 5-year-old K9 Charlie passed away after a courageous battle against lymphoma.

Officers gathered at the VCA animal hospital to give Charlie a loving and proper send-off before he passed. He was also surrounded by his partner, IMPD Officer Plummer, and his family.

Charlie served as an interdiction officer, sniffing out illegal narcotics with the IMPD for three and a half years.

IMPD says it is “heartbroken, but grateful” for Charlie’s years of service.

