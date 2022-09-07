Local

IMPD searches for missing 77-year-old man

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers are searching for a missing man.

Dalton George, 77, is 5 feet and 8 inches tall, and 139 pounds. George is balding with white hair and blue eyes. Police say he was last seen in the 8700 block of Paddock Road wearing a camouflage long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes.

According to a release, George suffers from dementia however, he’s still cognitive and he knows how to get around from place to place.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact 911.