IMPD searching for suspect after south side Wendy’s robbed at gunpoint

A still from a surveillance camera showing a suspect who robbed a south side Wendy's restaurant at gunpoint on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. (Provided Photo/IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were searching Tuesday for the person who robbed a south side Wendy’s restaurant at gunpoint and got away with more than $1,000.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called just before 5:30 a.m. to an armed robbery at a restaurant located at 5250 S. East Sreet. That’s just north of Thompson Road near the I-465

The suspect, identified in a police report as a female, entered the store in dark-colored clothing, gray gloves, and red shoes while workers were preparing to open the store for the day.

A surveillance photo provided by IMPD shows the suspect pointing a black handgun at an employee seated next to a cash drawer full of money.

The suspect took approximately $1,450 before running from the restaurant, according to a police report obtained by News 8.

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.