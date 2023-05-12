IMPD seeking assistance to find missing 60-year-old man

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police on Friday are seeking help to find a missing 60-year-old man who may need medical attention.

Paul Harlan was last seen Wednesday, May 5, in the 4500 block of East Washington Street. Police say Harlan has been diagnosed with several medical conditions and may need medical attention.

Harlan was described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighing 150 pounds. He has red hair and blue eyes. Harlan may be lost and not know his way back home.

If located, please contact the IMPD Missing Persons, Detective J. Burton, at 317-327-6160.