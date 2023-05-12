Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

IMPD seeking assistance to find missing 60-year-old man

Paul Harlan (Photo Provided/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)
by: Daja Stowe
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police on Friday are seeking help to find a missing 60-year-old man who may need medical attention.

Paul Harlan was last seen Wednesday, May 5, in the 4500 block of East Washington Street. Police say Harlan has been diagnosed with several medical conditions and may need medical attention.

Harlan was described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighing 150 pounds. He has red hair and blue eyes. Harlan may be lost and not know his way back home.

If located, please contact the IMPD Missing Persons, Detective J. Burton, at 317-327-6160.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Philippine court acquits former justice...
International News /
Two fishermen accused of stuffing...
National News /
Reports: New Twitter CEO is...
Business /
Dr. Kristina Box announces retirement...
Local News /
US border communities declare disasters...
National News /
McDonald’s found liable for hot...
National News /
Toyota: Data on more than...
Business /
Friday’s business headlines
Business /