IMPD searching for mother who took 4 kids after DCS given custody by court

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are searching for four children who were taken by a non-custodial parent.
The Indianapolis Police Department is trying to find 36-year-old Britnie Stewart. Police say DCS has a court order to take the children. They were last seen Sept. 8
Police say Stewart is 5’3″ and 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
The children are:
- 14-year-old Unique Patterson
- 6-year-old Sterline Stewart
- 5-year-old Melody Stewart
- 1-year-old Patience Stewart
If you know where they are, call 911 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).