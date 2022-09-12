Local

IMPD searching for mother who took 4 kids after DCS given custody by court

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are searching for four children who were taken by a non-custodial parent.

The Indianapolis Police Department is trying to find 36-year-old Britnie Stewart. Police say DCS has a court order to take the children. They were last seen Sept. 8

Police say Stewart is 5’3″ and 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The children are:

14-year-old Unique Patterson

6-year-old Sterline Stewart

5-year-old Melody Stewart

1-year-old Patience Stewart

If you know where they are, call 911 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).