IMPD seeking help in locating missing 17-year-old girl

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating 17-year-old Aniya Hannah.

Hannah was described as 5 feet 5 inches, 160 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen Saturday on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

She may require medical attention.

If located, please call 911 immediately.