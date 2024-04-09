IMPD seeks help find missing 58-year-old

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities were seeking help Tuesday to find a 58-year-old man who was last seen Thursday.

Kevin Cornett may need medical aid.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says Cornett was last seen at the PLS Check Cashers location on the southwest corner of East 38th Street and North Keystone Avenue on the city’s east side.

Cornett was described as 5-feet-10 inches and 150 pounds with brown hair, and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing an oversized tan tweed suit — a church suit — and black shiny dress shoes, a black-and-white-pattern winter jacket, and a brown and white, weaved fedora.

Anyone with information was asked to call 911.

Kevin Cornett (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)