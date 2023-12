IMPD seeks help finding missing 75-year-old man

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating 75-year-old Michael Click.

Click was described as 6 feet tall, 200 lbs, with gray balding hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on Nov. 23 on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Click does not have his medications and may need medical attention.

If located, please contact 911 immediately.