IMPD seeks help in finding missing 10-year-old boy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 10-year-old boy who police say ran away from school Tuesday.

Brayan Zelaya was described as 4 feet 6 inches tall and 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a red t-shirt, and a white Addidas hooded sweatshirt.

Zelaya was last seen Tuesday in the 8600 block of Monterey Road. Police say that he ran away from school and has not been seen since.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, call 911, or contact IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160.