IMPD seeks help to find missing 15-year-old girl

IMPD asked for help on July 17, 2020, to find Leslie Martin, 15, who was missing and believed to have possibly met up with an unknown male on social media. (Provided Photo/IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 15-year-old girl who they say might have been meeting up with someone she met on social media.

Indianapolis metropolitan police describe Leslie Martin as 5-feet-5 and 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She is missing from the 5900 block of Sycamore Forge Drive, near 59th Street and Georgetown Road.

Police say Martin might have met up with “an unknown male she met on social media.”

Anyone with information about Martin’s whereabouts is asked to contact the IMPD non-emergency line at 317-327-3811 or dial 911. You can also call the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.