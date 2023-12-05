IMPD seeks help to find missing 29-year-old

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were seeking help Tuesday night to find a missing 29-year-old.

Cassandra Ritchison was last seen Saturday in the 700 block of Eskenazi Avenue. That’s west of Eskenazi Hospital. A news release from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announcing the missing person did not say if Ritchison was at the hospital when last seen.

“Ritchison may need medical attention,” the IMPD release said.

A Facebook post from the family, shared from the social media account of the Westport Police Department in Decatur County, said the woman was last seen when released from Eskenazi Hospital. Westport is about a 70-minute drive southeast of downtown Indianapolis.

Ritchison was described in the IMPD release as 5 feet 4 inches and 125 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who finds Ritchison was asked to call 911.