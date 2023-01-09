Local

IMPD seeks help to find missing mom, 3 children

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are seeking help to find a mother and her three children, ages 1, 2 and 4, who have been missing since Saturday.

Susie Gomez 25, and her children could be in danger, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release issued late Sunday night.

Gomez and her children were last seen Saturday in the 9300 block of East 39th Street on the city’s northeast side.

Gomez was described as 5 feet 6 and 120 pounds with with black hair and brown eyes.

April Jones, 4, was described as 4 feet and 60 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

King Jones, 2, was described as 3 feet and 40 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Miles Jones, 1, was described as 36 inches and 30 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the missing mother and her children was asked to call 911 the IMPD missing persons’ unit at 317-327-6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.