Local

IMPD seeks help to find woman missing from southeast Indianapolis since Dec. 15

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are seeking help to find a 36-year-old woman who was last seen 15 days ago.

Ashley Hart might need medical aid, says an alert issued Friday from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department missing-persons detectives.

Hart was described as 5 feet 2 inches and 170 pounds with brown hair, and hazel eyes.

She was last seen Dec. 15 in the 7700 block of Germander Lane. That’s in The Springs housing subdivision northwest of the intersection of Stop 11 Road and Emerson Avenue, near I-65, on the city’s southeast side.

Hart may be driving her gray 2012 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV with Indiana license plate 798DPO.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, missing-persons detectives at 317-327-6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.