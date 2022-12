Local

IMPD: Serious bodily injury crash turned fatal in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A serious bodily injury crash turned fatal Monday.

Just before 6:30 p.m., the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded the 8300 block of East Washington Street on a report of a seriously bodily injury. This is on the east side of Indianapolis.

The crash has now been reported as fatal and is under investigation, police said.

It is not known at this time how many people died.

