IMPD: Shooting outside club injures 2

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two women were taken to the hospital early Monday after a shooting outside an adult club on the city’s northwest side, Indianapolis police said.

Just before 3 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a shooting at The Pony, an adult club on Lafayette Road near 34th Street.

Police arrived and found two women with gunshot wounds.

One of the women had been shot in the leg and a bullet grazed the other, officers at the scene tell News 8.

Both women were taken to the hospital and were said to be stable.

IMPD believes the suspect in the shooting was male, but no other information was provided.

Police were also investigating a shooting that happened just before midnight near the intersection of 38th Street and Shadeland Avenue on the city’s east side.

No arrests have been made and police did not share any details on possible suspects.

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers.