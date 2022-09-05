Local

IMPD: Weekend crash involving suspected drunk driver kills 1, injures 6

Yellow crime scene tape at a crime scene in Indianapolis, Indiana. (WISH Photo from video)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were investigating a four-car crash involving a suspected drunk driver that killed one person and injured six others Saturday night.

Just after 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a crash at U.S. 31 and Edgewood Avenue, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Monday.

Investigators say a Jeep Compass was headed north on U.S. 31 when it went through the intersection with Edgewood Avenue during a green light.

At the same time, the driver of a Dodge Ram pickup truck headed west on Edgewood Avenue failed to stop for the red light at the intersection. The pickup truck slammed into the passenger side of the Jeep, spinning it 90 degrees and pushing it to the west side of the intersection, IMPD says.

After hitting the jeep, the pickup truck crashed into a Toyota Corolla that was traveling north on U.S. 31. The impact spun the Toyota around, causing it to hit a southbound Hyundai Sonata.

A passenger in the Jeep was gravely injured and died at the scene, according to IMPD.

The driver of the pickup truck, whose name has not been shared by IMPD, was in critical condition and suspected of drunk driving. The driver was taken to Eskenazi Hospital, where officers conducted a DUI investigation that resulted in their arrest.

Two juveniles who were in the pickup truck received minor injuries and were taken to Riley Hospital for Children as a precaution, IMPD says.

The driver of the Jeep was seriously injured and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The person driving the Toyota Corolla received minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for evaluation. A passenger in the Toyota was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

Police did not say if the accident injured anyone inside the Hyundai Sonata.

The crash remains under investigation.