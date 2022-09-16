Local

IMPD: Woman critically injured in overnight shooting

by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman with critical injuries was taken to the hospital after a shooting Friday morning on the city’s east side.

Shortly before 3 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found a woman shot in the 5600 block of Brendon Way West Drive. That’s a residential area off 56th Street, just west of I-465.

IMPD officers detained one person but did not say if that person was the shooter.

Police at the scene tell News 8 the crime scene was “expansive,” but did not provide additional details.

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

