IMPD: Woman ejected in crash, ends up on roof of house

Local

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

(WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are trying to piece together what happened after a woman crashed her car and ended up on the roof of a house.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to the 3700 block of North Parker Avenue around 11:45 a.m. Monday.

According to police, a woman driving a car struck another vehicle. In the crash, she was ejected from the vehicle and ended up on the roof of a house.

She was transported to the hospital. Officers on the scene believe her condition may be critical.

Police say two children were in the car at the time of the crash. At some point, it’s believed the woman’s husband took the kids.

A woman that was inside the house has been taken to the hospital as well.

This story will be updated.

