Indiana AG warns Taylor Swift fans about buying secondhand tickets

Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is warning fans who want to buy tickets for Swift's 2024 concerts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Taylor Swift recently added dates to her “Eras Tour” and will perform three shows at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indy next November.

With the Verified Fan Sale for Swift’s Indy shows starting Friday, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is warning Hoosiers to be aware when buying tickets secondhand.

Rokita says scammers will take advantage of people who want to attend the concerts.

“Hoosiers are understandably thrilled whenever world-renowned artists bring their shows to Indiana venues,” Rokita said in a release. “Fans just need to be sure to follow smart purchasing practices to stay safe.”

Rokita suggests fans “Enchanted” by the idea of seeing Swift at Lucas Oil Stadium only buy from trusted ticket resellers and investigate all offers, especially those that seem too good to be true.

For example, sellers may want to sell their tickets quickly due to a sick relative or an overseas military assignment — but these are tactics used as a ploy.

Fans may also find tickets at face value on social media websites for a sold-out event, but the attorney general says this could also be a scam. Scammers will often change their names to land a sale or pretend to be a friend.

Concert lovers should only buy tickets from trusted ticket sellers.

To avoid “Teardrops on Your Guitar,” fans should research sellers by searching the seller’s name, username, email address, and phone number before paying for a ticket.

“Always use a credit card. With a credit card, if a problem arises, you have the potential for greater protection and the ability to dispute charges, unlike other payment methods,” Rokita explained. “Scammers often request unconventional payment methods that are difficult to trace or recover, such as cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.”

Rokita adds that Bitcoin transactions are largely irreversible, making it harder for fans to “Shake It Off” if a seller tries to pull a fast one.

Fans can visit the official Taylor Swift website for announcements and details about verified ticketing platforms and ticket availability.