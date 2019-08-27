Indiana Fever to honor military families through partnership with TAPs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — When the Indiana Fever takes on the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday night, the players won’t be the most important people on the court.

The team will honor 30 Indiana families that have lost a loved one in the armed forces.

The team’s partnership with the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors or TAPS is the first of its kind for a WNBA franchise.

Since 1994, TAPs has provided support through a national peer network. It also helps connect people to grief resources.

All of the services come at no cost to surviving families and loved ones. To date, the organization has helped more than 85,000 families, caregivers and casualty officers.

TAPs helps any military family, no matter how they lost their loved one. Dawn Crone’s husband died by suicide after struggling with PTSD following his 10-year military career.

With two daughters in high school at the time of her husband’s death, Crone knew she had to keep moving forward and found the support she needed through TAPs.

“Because they know that their family member, or their friend or battle buddy supported our country and I think that’s one of the big things that’s helped me, because there are some organizations that are very specific on who they support and TAPS is like ‘no, if you’ve lost somebody we’re going to support you however we can,'” said Crone.

An Army wife herself, the cause is close to Indiana Fever President Allison Barber’s heart.

“What I know is every day our military members put on that uniform because they believe in the goodness of this country and they volunteer to protect our freedom,” said Barber.

At halftime of Tuesday’s game, 30 military families will be honored on the court. Barber is encouraging Fever fans to interact with them throughout the night.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. and you can watch it all live on MyIndy TV.