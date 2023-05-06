Indiana Grown: Dead Headers Greenhouse

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week’s guest is Markus Baker, the owner of Dead Headers Greenhouse & More on U.S. 40 in Spiceland.

Dead Headers Greenhouse & More is a family-owned business that offers unique flowers, vegetables, and more, with a special focus on mums and pumpkins in the fall.

“It was a hobby. It turned into something where we started growing pumpkins and mums in the fall and it kind of grew from there,” Baker explained.

Baker and the crew have plenty of hanging baskets, perennials, annuals, and tropicals available, just in time for Mother’s Day, and there’s a $5 discount on purchases over $20.

He says there are big things in the greenhouse’s future.

“We’re going to continue to expand, through the greenhouse and our produce selection. We are a USDA-certified farmers market, so we bring in a lot of produce from other Indiana Gown members and Grown members from across the United States. We bring in about 84 tons of peaches — a lot of people don’t realize that we bring in so many Georgia peaches.”

Dead Headers Greenhouse & More is open Monday – Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Click on the video above to watch the full interview with Markus.