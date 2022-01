Local

Indiana Grown: Russell Bergdolt Farmstead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week’s guests are Edwin and Ben Russell of Russell Bergdolt Farmstead. The farm is located in Star City.

The Russells talked with News 8’s Hanna Mordoh about the history of the farm, transitioning to hops and the different ways the farm is using hops.

