Indiana Grown: Society of St. Andrew

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

Dawn Barnes from Society of St. Andrew stopped by the Daybreak studios to talk about the organization’s mission to feed the hungry by gleaning America’s fields.

“We are gleaning the fields with farmers across the U.S.,” said Barnes. “Specifically, here in Indiana, we work with about 30 or 40 farmers where we glean their fields and we donate that directly to local hunger-relief organizations.”

Barnes said gleaning is the practice of gathering crops from farmers that may still be left in their fields after a harvest. The food gleaned from these fields is donated to feed the hungry.

Click the video to learn more.