Indiana Grown: Spirits of French Lick

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV partners with Indiana Grown to highlight a local company.

This week, Sean White and Allan Bishop from the distillery Spirits of French Lick, stopped by the Daybreak studios to talk about the products and services they offer.

The distillery is located at 8145 W Sinclair St. in West Baden Springs. That’s just north of French Lick.

“We are one of now 38 craft distilleries in the state of Indiana, we are not the largest, but we are the largest pot still distillery in the state of Indiana, which is a specific style of distillation,” said Bishop.

The distillery is an “outgrowth” of the French Lick Winery and it focuses on bourbon, brandy botanical spirits and American whiskey.

Click the videos to learn more.