Indiana Grown: The Gant Collective

Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week, Michael Gant, owner of The Gant Collective, joins News 8 at Daybreak.

Getting his start in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gant explains that his creative background came from designing custom locker and equipment rooms across the United States and Canada.

As the pandemic started and Gant lost his job, he and his wife decided it was time to go full-time with his woodworking.

Gant says creates a wide variety of products from light and dark woods, including ashtrays, tables, candle holders, and more. Gant also shows off a whiskey glass display board he made.

To see more of Gant's creations, follow them on Facebook.