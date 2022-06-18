Local

Indiana Grown: Valhalla Farms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week’s guests is Drew McCulley, owner of Valhalla Farms.

Valhalla Farms is a family owned and operated business.

“We’ve got 16 acres of blueberries at the farm. The original patch was started in 1950, so I’ve got some bushes that are 72 years old that are still producing,” McCulley said.

The farm will be having a church service in the blueberry patch at 8 a.m. on Sunday, July 3.

Valhalla Farms is located in Rochester, Indiana.

