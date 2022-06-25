Local

Indiana Grown: Yorktown Farmers Marketplace

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week’s guests are Nanci Sears Perry and Jeff Tingler, market managers with Yorktown Farmers Marketplace.

“The Yorktown Farmers Marketplace is a Friday evening market in Yorktown, Indiana. We meet in our beautiful Morrow’s Meadow park in the walnut grove. It’s from 4:30-7:30 p.m. every Friday evening, and we have live music of course, local vendors, homegrown and handmade,” Perry said.

Yorktown Farmers Marketplace offers a variety of vendors.

“It’s a great place in the evenings to come on Friday evening, get a bite to eat, listen to live music and shop some really wonderful vendors,” Tingler said.

Find out more about Yorktown Farmers Marketplace here.