Indiana man wants to raise sunken steamship

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In 1863 Confederate troops led by General John Hunt Morgan seized the Alice Dean, a steamship traveling on the Ohio River.

“It was used to transport his troops across the Ohio River, when he was finished his scuttled the boat and burned it to the deck,” said Clarence Merk, a Southern Indiana man who wants to salvage the ship.

Once Morgan crossed the Ohio River in Mauckport, he launched several raids on towns throughout Indiana.

After the Civil War, the ship was left unclaimed for 160 years; during much of that time looters, picked it apart.

“In 1959, one of the damns broke at English and the boat was exposed and people were actually able to walk on the ship and gather artifacts,” Merk said.

The Navy eventually claimed ownership of the Alice Dean, but raising and relocating the ship could cost millions. Merk said it might be years before the Navy could work the project into the budget.

In the meantime, Merck’s nonprofit is trying to raise money to help defray some of the costs.

“Purchase a piece of property out of the flood plain, within a mile or two of the Alice Dean, where that building is specifically designed by an architect to house, design, preserve and protect, freeze, reassemble and display the Alice Dean,” Merk said.

Divers with DNR and Louisville Metro Police spotted the wreck in 2014, but since then, there have been little efforts to recover it. Merk urges the government and those who care about history to expedite the process.

“This is a national treasure very few people know about, they’ve been to Gettysburg, they’ve been to Valley Forge, but they’ve never been to the largest submerged Civil War Navy sanitary ship in Indiana history.”

The Sunken Military Craft Act of 2004 makes it illegal for anyone to disturb a sunken vessel that is property of the federal government. The Alice Dean is covered under this law.