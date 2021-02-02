Indiana mayors among hundreds to sign letter in support of Biden’s COVID-19 relief plan

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – More than 400 mayors have now signed a letter asking lawmakers to pass President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 relief plan, including six Indiana mayors.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard, Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick, Jr., Gary Mayor Jerome Prince, New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan, and Fort Wayne Mayor Thomas Henry are among the nine pages of signatures in the letter.

It begins by addressing Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and reads in part “Biden’s American rescue plan contains such assistance as part of an aggressive strategy to contain the virus, increase access to life-saving vaccines and create a foundation for sustainable and inclusive recovery.”

The letter also references local governments overseeing public health efforts during the pandemic despite fiscal pressure, highlighting the nearly one million local government jobs already lost.

It goes onto to say funding for local governments is long overdue and that the $350 billion in direct relief to state and local governments included in Biden’s plan would help drive economic recovery.

The letter also supports Biden’s push to accelerate vaccinations and his national vaccination program efforts to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

