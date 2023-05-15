Silver Alert cancelled 89-year-old man missing from Wabash

UPDATE: Indiana Silver Alert at 10:37 p.m. Saturday messaged, “Silver Alert 040-2023 issued on May 14, 2023, on John A. Day has been cancelled as of May 14, 2023. For more information on this cancellation, please contact the Wabash Police Department at 260-563-9233.” No word on whether Day was found safe.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Wabash Police Department is investigating the disappearance of John Day, a 89-year-old white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 190 pounds, white hair with blue eyes, and driving a red 2008 Chevrolet-Silverado with Indiana license plate D220AD.

John is missing from Wabash, Indiana, a city 84 miles northeast of Indianapolis, and was last seen on Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 10 a.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on John Day, contact the Wabash Police Department at 260-563-9223 or 911.