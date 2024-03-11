Indiana Silver Alert declared for 49-year-old woman missing from Anderson

Picture of Michelle Marlow, 49, who is missing from Anderson, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Alexandria Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Michelle Marlow, a 49-year-old white female, who is 5 feet 2 inches tall, 200 pounds, has red hair with brown eyes, and was last seen driving a blue 2008 Chevrolet HHR with Indiana license plate 532TNW.

Michelle is missing from Anderson, Indiana, which is 43 miles northeast of Indianapolis, and was last seen on Thursday, March 7. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Investigators ask that anyone with information on Michelle Marlow contact the Alexandria Police Department at 765-724-3222 or 911.